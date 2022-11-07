Erie County is finishing its final preparations before the polls open for the midterm elections Tuesday.

Poll workers and equipment must be closely checked before polling locations can open its doors to voters. For one poll worker, he said as an American citizen, it’s his right to work on Election Day.

“We have a right to vote and everything. I want to serve the country, that’s why I am so interested in this work,” said Devi Subedi, judge of elections, John F. Kennedy Center.

Crews and trucks have been dropping off election equipment at various polling locations across the county.

“Dropping off the ballot marking devices, the wrapping up, and of course, the scanners to make sure there’s enough ballots in the precincts, so when folks do come to vote, there are enough ballots there for them to be able to vote. The judge of elections and their team go through the whole process of setting up,” said Julie Slomski, Erie County clerk.

Final preparations for poll workers will begin before the doors open to voters.

“I and other workers by the latest 6:30 a.m., we set up here everything, all the machines, everything, according to how we need to set it up,” Subedi added.

Come Tuesday, Subedi said he is excited to see the turnout of voters, but understands the importance of doing his job as judge of elections accurately.

“It is very important for people that do this work correctly without making any mistakes,” said Subedi.