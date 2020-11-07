Erie residents react to Biden’s projected win

Pennsylvania state election results have declared Joe Biden as the President-Elect.

Some Erie residents gathered downtown to celebrate Biden’s projected win.

Some Biden supporters said that they are hesitant to celebrate early.

Other supporters however said that even if Joe Biden becomes president, there is still work to be done both in Erie and across the country.

“Recounts in different states where he didn’t do what he thought he was gonna do in some of these key swing states. So I guess I’m still holding onto my chair to see what the outcome is gonna be definitive with Biden or no so I’m just hoping it is,” said Jeremiah Brennan, Reacting to Election Results.

“We are excited that Biden won, but we need to state for the record that we are holding Biden to the same standard as we do anybody else. We still have a lot of work to be done so just because he did win we will not slack off we’re trying to accomplish especially in the black community,” said Ryan Vessels, Reacting to Election Results.