Erie residents weigh in on the first Presidential Debate of 2020

Here is more on what Erie residents have to say about whether or not they will be tuning in.

We spoke to people who plan on watching the debate, some people said that they’ve already made up their mind, while others are still on the fence.

The first Presidential Debate of 2020 is starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday September 29th. President Donald Trump and Presidential nominee Joe Biden are meeting in person over at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Some people here in Erie are saying that they look forward to hearing about how each candidate plans on stabilizing the economy.

“I think a lot of people that are on for one or the other will probably stay voting for that particular person, but a lot of people that aren’t sure that debate could mean a lot to how they vote on November 3rd,” said Chris Maras, Watching the First 2020 Presidential Debate.

One political expert said that the debate will give viewers the chance to see how the candidates handle each other face to face.

“This is the first time these two have really squared off in this environment and I think it’s going to make for some interesting television. Donald Trump is known for saying some outlandish things that get a chuckle. Joe Biden is there to prove that he is ready to be president,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Chair of the Political Science Department at Mercyhurst University.

One voter said that he wont be swayed by the debate.

“I’ll most definitely be watching. I’m pro Trump. Trump I mean he’s definitely outspoken and he lets you know what he thinks, ” said Raymond Sobczak, Watching the First 2020 Presidential Debate.

The debate will cover topics including the Supreme Court as well as race and violence in U.S. Cities.