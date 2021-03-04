Erie School Board member announces bid for mayor

Tom Spagel announced a bid for mayor of Erie this morning.

Small business owner and member of the Erie School Board, Tom Spagel launched his campaign for the 2021 race for Erie City Mayor today.

The announcement took place at Spagel’s family owned business Stanganelli’s, located on East 25th and Ash.

Spagel says initially he planned to run for city council, however, as he petitioned, members of the community expressed their dissatisfaction with the current mayor.

Spagel says he wants Erie to be a place for people to live and grow. One issue he says he wants to address while in office is to lower property taxes.