Erie School District director Angela McNair announces candidacy for Erie County Council

Erie School District director Angela McNair is looking to become a member of Erie County Council.

McNair announced her candidacy this weekend.

She says her experience working with budgets and as a small business owner would bring positive and progressive change to the county.

Her vision for the area is to continue building projects in the county and boosting small business and also making sure people want to stay in Erie County.

McNair says the county plays a crucial role in keeping things open and creating opportunity for people.

“The county is kind of the head and I felt that with new leadership and as a person who is just a general community person who understands and goes through the same thing that a lot of our citizens go through, I would be a good fit.” McNair said.