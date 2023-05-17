Switching gears to the Erie School District and the school director four year term nominations.

Harkins is leading the ticket for Democrats in a close race.

There are also four candidates running for the Republican nominations.

Also in the Erie School District, a seat with a two year term is on the ballot as well.

In a move to really hedge their bets, both Sharif and Graff have filed for this position. With all the cross filing, and multiple candidates, it looks like Graff is leading in a close race over Sharif at this time.

“It’s the Democratic process at its best. We have caring people who want to make a difference and offer themselves to put in the time and do the work. It’s necessary. There’s nothing more important, no more important work in the community than the decisions we make and the activities that we involve ourselves with,” said John Harkins, D, Erie School Board Member and Candidate.