The polls are still open in Erie and one voting precinct said they are continuing to see a high volume of people cast their ballots.

Still, some people voting had conflicting feelings about participating in the general election.

Poll workers at Erie High School said they continued to see an influx of voters coming to cast their ballots. The judge of elections said the precinct saw 102 voters in the morning of the last election. By 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday, she said the precinct saw 151 voters.

The judge added that the poll workers and voters have not encountered any issues, and voting is secure at her location.

“We have a constable that is part of our election area here, and we have a poll watcher so I feel really safe. It’s easy to get ahold of the registration office if something goes down, and I guess so far so good. I don’t anticipate any problems really,” said Mary Steck, judge of elections.

One voter said the security of the ballots is a concern for him as he recalled the last election.

“I’m just hoping there’s no cheating going on like the last time,” said Gordon Jarrett, voter.

Another voter felt optimistic as she cast her ballot and said casting her ballot gave her a sense of hope for the future.

“I’m excited about some changes. I think coming out to vote. We’re trying to make those changes, we’re concerned about those changes, and we’re very hopeful with it,” said Pamela Meuci, voter.

The election supervisor said they will begin canvassing ballots that were received on Tuesday at 8 p.m.