Executive Director of the Erie Center for Arts & Technology announces candidacy for Erie School Board

The Executive Director of the Erie Center for Arts & Technology Daria Devlin has announced her candidacy for Erie City School Board.

The announcement took place virtually via Facebook Live.

Devlin was previously employed by Erie’s Public Schools from 2013 to 2018 as a Grant Writer and Communications Coordinator. She also founded the Foundation for Erie’s Public Schools in 2013 and served as its first Executive Director.

Devlin now works as the Executive Director of the Erie Center for Arts & Technology, where she is overseeing a $12M renovation of the former Wayne School at 6th and East Avenue.

Devlin lives in the City of Erie with her husband Neal and three sons, Nick, Nate and Alex, all of whom attend Erie’s Public Schools.

She is also an alumna of the district, having attended Pfeiffer Burleigh Elementary and graduated from the former Central High School in 1995.

Devlin intends to cross-file her petition and will be seeking a spot on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.