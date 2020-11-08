Female community leaders react to the first female Vice President Elect Kamala Harris

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris makes history as the first female vice president.

We spoke to some former and current female community leaders about this moment in history.

These leaders are saying that Harris can be a role model for young girls, especially those who might want to go into politics.

“It is absolutely time for a vice president to be a woman in this country,” said Judy Lynch, Former County Executive.

The former Erie County Executive Judy Lynch was the first female to hold the position. Lynch said that Vice President Elect Kamala Harris will be an inspiration for women especially young girls.

“They can be anything they want to be. They can be president, they can be vice president, they can do whatever it is there choice is,” said Lynch.

One member of the Erie School Board said that she is excited for the future with a woman of color in a position of power.

“It was a very significant win for women and the minority community. I just feel really good about it like shes kind of just leading the way for other women in general,” said Angela McNair, Erie School Board Member.

It was a wide range of emotions for local community leaders. One member of City Council said that Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech made her emotional.

“How emotional I got during her speech. I’m the oldest of six children including three younger sisters. I have great granddaughters,” said Liz Allen, City of Erie Councilwoman.

Allen added that she was thinking of her family during this historic moment. she believes that women have qualities that could be beneficial in the political world.

“There are some skills that women bring to the table in terms of collaboration, in terms of listening, in terms of bringing together,” said Allen.

These leaders said that they hope to see more inclusion in American Politics over the next four years.