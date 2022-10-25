Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman currently holds a 2-point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in the state’s key Senate race, according to a new CBS News-You Gov poll.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 51 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next month’s election, while 49 percent of respondents said they would vote for Oz.

Along political party lines, 96 percent of registered Democrat respondents said they’ll vote for Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor, in the election, while 4 percent of state Democrats surveyed said they will cast their vote for Oz.

Ninety-four percent of registered Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Oz, a retired surgeon and television personality, in next month’s election, and 6 percent of state Republicans said they will cast their vote for his opponent.

Among registered independent respondents, 58 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Fetterman, while 41 percent of those surveyed said they’ll vote for Oz.

Eighty-six percent of likely voters surveyed said they are “very” or “somewhat” enthusiastic about voting for Fetterman, while 14 percent of those surveyed said they were “not very” enthusiastic to vote for him.

As for Oz, 77 percent of likely voters surveyed said they are “very” or “somewhat” enthusiastic about voting for the Republican candidate, while 23 percent of those surveyed are not that enthusiastic about voting for Oz.

The Fetterman-Oz contest is considered one of the few races in November’s midterm elections that could swing the outcome of which political party will have majority control of the chamber. Both candidates are vying to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R), who announced previously that he will not seek a third term in his position.

Fetterman and Oz are slated to meet each other face-to-face in the race’s first and likely only television debate on Tuesday.

The CBS News-You Gov was conducted Oct. 21-24 with a total of 1,084 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.