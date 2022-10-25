All eyes were on Tuesday’s debate for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat.

Tuesday’s debate was the first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. The most recent poll shows the candidates are neck and neck.

The polls have tightened drastically over the past few weeks. Candidates needed to make an impression in a Senate race that has garnered national attention.

The Fetterman versus Oz Senate debate unfolded in Harrisburg as the two candidates met in person for the first time hoping to answer questions voters might have. Ahead of the debate, both candidates agreed to use a closed captioning system.

This was requested by Fetterman to help process the questions.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz shake hands prior to the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate at WHTM abc27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

“I might miss some words during this debate mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up. This campaign is all about fighting for everyone in PA,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate.

Dr. Mehmet Oz put his 13 years of television experience to work on Tuesday speaking about the economy and the need to change things.

“If we’ve got four percent waste in fraud, we outta be taking care of that. John Fetterman’s response, however, is to raise taxes,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, (R) Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate.

The candidates often reverted to criticisms of one another, preferring to attack one another rather than answer the question. Fetterman often referred to what he calls the “Oz Rule”.

Oz said repeatedly that Fetterman is too extreme.

“The Oz rule: that if he’s on TV, he’s lying. He did that during his career on his TV show. He’s done that on his campaign,” Fetterman said.

“John Fetterman takes everything to an extreme and those extreme positions hurt us all,” said Oz.

Abortion was another issue on the ballot this November. Fetterman said that abortion should be classified as health care while Oz said the states should decide.

“I’ve always believed that the choice should be with women and their doctors and he believes that the choice should be with him or republican legislatures across the nation,” said Fetterman.

“I’ve been very clear in my desire as a physician not to interfere with how states decide,” Oz said.

Other talking points included energy, crime, and the history of both candidates. In closing arguments, both plead their case to Pennsylvania voters.

“To me, careers are revealed by your underlying values. And my values are about fighting for forgotten communities across Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman.

“I’m a surgeon, I’m not a politician. We take big problems, we focus on them, and we fix them. We do it by uniting, by coming together. Not by dividing. And by doing that we can get ahead,” said Oz.

Fetterman’s need for closed captioning was apparent at some moments during the debate. Meanwhile, both candidates were called out for conflicting statements they’ve made in the past.