Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman announced a return to the campaign trail after taking time off to recover from a stroke.

Fetterman will be making his first stop right here in Erie.

The campaign announced a rally that has been set for the Bayfront Convention Center on August 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Fetterman Facebook page is promising a fun and upbeat event in a county that Fetterman called “a bellwether for the state wide campaign this fall.”

The Facebook page also has a link where you can learn more about applying for tickets.