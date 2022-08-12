Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman is holding a rally Friday night at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie.

This will be Fetterman’s first event back on the campaign trail since he had a stroke on May 13.

The candidate for Senate has noted that whoever wins Erie County will win the Pennsylvania election.

He also said in a statement that he’s visited Erie dozens of times over the years, and is proud to get back on the campaign trail here.