First Erie County Executive debate tonight

The candidates for Erie County Executive are debating tonight at 7 p.m.

It’s a political forum being conducted by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Democratic candidate Tyler Titus and republican Brenton Davis will be engaged by business leaders at tonight’s forum at the Erie Art Museum.

They will explore current and events and transformational projects under consideration for the region.

The Chamber is expecting a spirited discussion about reinvesting in the community and the role of business and the local economy.

Tonight’s event is not televised, but we are happy to announce that both candidates for County Executive will appear in a live, televised debate on JET 24 TV on Tuesday, Oct. 12th at 7 p.m.

