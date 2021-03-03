First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Fort Leboeuf Middle School

Students at the Fort Leboeuf Middle School have been going to class in person since the start of the school year safely.

That fact caught the eye of the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who decided she wanted to see for herself how the district is making this work.

While visiting Fort Leboeuf Middle School, the first lady of the United States couldn’t help but step back into her role as an English teacher.

The first lady Spoke to students about the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

The students said they are happy to share their stories as well as their pride.

“I thought it was pretty cool to be able to see her in person and be around the first lady and stuff. I thought she was really nice and she really cared about what we were doing to stay open,” said Kody Vukoski, Eighth Grader at Fort Leboeuf.

The way that the district has kept the schools open has not gone unnoticed.

The first lady, along with the Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, made the trip to Waterford to learn more.

“That you recognize that and you’re working so hard to incorporate all of that and also incorporate the parents and the teachers and the students. Everybody is working together and that’s what makes it work,” said Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States.

Holding a socially distant round table, they spoke with teachers and parents about the challenges they’ve faced and the solutions they’ve come up with.

“Both of you mentioned the social and emotional about being of your children and we recognize that schools are not places where children only learn, especially middle school when middle schools students in the community is so important,” said Dr. Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education.

Dr. Biden said that it is important to recognize the social, emotional, and physical importance when it comes to children being in school.

“You know it’s not just academics, it’s worrying about the social well-being of the child, the emotional well-being, the physical as that’s who we are,” said Dr. Biden.

For Kody, it’s also a day he’ll never forget.

“It was awesome. It was cool to get to meet her and stuff and show her what we do and how we were able to stay open,” said Vukoski.