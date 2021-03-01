First Lady Jill Biden to visit Erie County this week

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making another visit to Erie County this week.

According to an advisory from the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will be visiting Waterford on Wednesday as well as another stop on the same day in Connecticut.

There were no additional details released as of now including the reason for the visit.

This will make the third time that First Lady Jill Biden has been in Erie County. Dr. Biden made a virtual visit to discuss the importance of community colleges back in September.

Dr. Biden also made the trip to Erie to campaign for President Joe Biden on the eve of Election Day.