First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort LeBoeuf Middle School Wednesday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Erie County Wednesday to tour one local middle school.

The First Lady will be joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to tour Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford around 4:30 p.m.

Chair of the Erie County Democratic Party Jim Wertz says the First Lady’s tour is focused on the COVID-19 response, and the initiative to reopen public schools.

Wertz says the Biden Administration has a history of visiting Erie to address issues that impact local communities and the nation at large.

“They recognize that Erie, just as it was politically I think, is a bellwether for the United States socially as well. Coming here to talk about these major issues and to talk about policy in response to challenges that we all face I think is an important thing,” Jim Wertz, chair, Erie County Democratic Party.