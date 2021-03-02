First Lady Jill Biden to visit Waterford Wednesday

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is making another visit to Erie County.

According to an advisory from the Office of the First Lady, Dr. Biden will be visiting Waterford and Connecticut on Wednesday.

We learned this morning that Mrs. Biden will be traveling with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.                

The tour will include two public schools, Benjamin Franklin Elementary and Fort LeBoeuf Middle School.

This will mark the third time the First Lady has been in Erie County, having visited virtually to discuss the importance of community colleges back in September.

Mrs. Biden also made the trip to Erie to campaign for President Joe Biden on the eve of election day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar