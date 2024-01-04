(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former City of Erie mayor has announced their endorsement for a Pennsylvania State Senate candidate.

On Thursday, Jim Wertz announced Joyce Savocchio’s endorsement for him for state senate.

“Elections, leadership, words, and laws matter. I ask for your vote for Jim Wertz,” said Savocchio. “He will fight for quality education and protection of women and voter rights. Your vote counts and will be counted.”

An Erie native, Savocchio served as the city’s first female mayor from 1990-2002 and has worked as a teacher and administrator in local public schools for nearly 30 years.

“I am honored to receive Mayor Savocchio’s endorsement,” said Wertz. “Since our campaign kicked off last month, we have received a great deal of support from grassroots voters and trusted leaders in Erie County. With her help, we’ll take the fight to Dan Laughlin to protect our democracy, our schools, and reproductive rights.”

Wertz was the former chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party before resigning in November 2023 and throwing his name in the hat for a Pennsylvania Senate seat in early December, challenging incumbent state Sen. Dan Laughlin for the 49th District seat.