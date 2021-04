Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of Republican candidate Ed Dimattio Jr.

Former Erie County Councilman Ed Dimattio Jr. is back on the GOP primary ballot.

Demattio is running for Erie County Clerk of Records.

Last month Judge Brabender removed Dimattio from the race over errors with a financial disclosure form.

As a result of this decision, mail-in ballots can now be sent out to voters in the next two weeks.