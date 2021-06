A crack has formed for Democrats in the race for Erie County Executive.

Rita Bishop, who ran against Democratic winner Tyler Titus, has thrown her endorsement for Republican candidate Brent Davis.

Bishop saying the endorsement isn’t a result of losing to Titus.

“He isn’t in it for the name recognition or running on a solitary issue- his heart and motivations are in the right place.” Rita Bishop

The upcoming municipal general election is November 2nd.