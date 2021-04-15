Former Erie Mayor Joyce Savocchio endorses Mayor Joe Schember for re-election

Former Erie Mayor Joyce Savocchio has endorsed incumbent Mayor Joe Schember going into next months primary election.

She did so in a pre-recorded statement today, released by the Schember campaign.

“His leadership, his willingness to partner, his willingness to work have brought us to a place where together as a community we can build our future now. That’s why I’m voting for Mayor Joe Schember this coming election.”

Savocchio was mayor of Erie for 12 years from 1990 to 2002.

Mayor Schember faces two opponents in the primary election. One is Erie School Board Member and Erie businessman Tom Spagel, the other is political newcomer Sydney Zimmermann.

As we reported earlier this week, the Democratic committee is not endorsing any candidates in the primary.

Mayor Schember is seeking his second 4-year term.