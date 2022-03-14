Former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott could soon be working in government once again.

Sinnott has been nominated by the mayor of Cleveland Heights, Ohio to become city administrator there.

A resolution confirming his appointment is on the agenda when the Cleveland Heights City Council meets on March 14.

If approved, the resolution would take effect immediately as an emergency measure.

Sinnott served three terms as mayor of Erie from 2006 until 2018.