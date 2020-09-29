Former Governor Tom Ridge states reasons for support towards Joe Biden

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge is making headlines by throwing his support behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The well known Republican outlined the reasons in a piece published this weekend by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The former Congressman, Governor and Secretary of Homeland Security said that it’s the first time he’ll vote for a Democrat for president.

On September 28th on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh, Ridge said that President Donald Trump did two things that made up his mind.

“When he failed to provide the leadership during this pandemic and had the audacity to say the only way he could lose was through voter fraud. I said ‘that’s it,'” said tom Ridge, Former Governor and Secretary of Homeland Security.

