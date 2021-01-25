Former President Donald Trump is thinking about creating a third political party.

Trump is thinking about calling this party the Patriot Party. It is expected to be used as a platform to pressure senators not to convict Trump in the impeachment trials.

Political Analyst Dr. Joe Morris said that while Trump can form a third party, the likelihood of gaining electoral votes are slim.

A third party could be risky which could split votes between the Republican Party and the Patriot Party allowing Democrats the chance to win.

“A third party in the United States tends to draw on one component on another party. In this case it would probably be mostly from the Republican Party,” said Dr. Joe Morris, Political Analyst at Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris said that third parties are relatively short lived.