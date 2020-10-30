Former State Senator announces support for Senator Dan Laughlin

Republican Senator Dan Laughlin is getting support from across the aisle.

On Thursday, Former Democrat State Senator Buzz Andrezeski posted on Facebook his support for Laughlin.

The 72-year old served as a democratic senator for 16 years, but is now an attorney in Erie County.

He states the only reason the Erie School District received $14 million is because of Dan Laughlin’s senate work.

He says that Laughlin’s Democratic opponent Julie Slomski was not part of the process, despite her saying so.

“Sen. Laughlin is a working man from Erie. He is running for the State Senate, he is the one who literally delivered the money. There is no other way this money came appropriated.” Andrezeski said.

Andrezeski also says he voted for Laughlin when he first ran for Senate.