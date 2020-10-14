Former Superintendent Jay Badams and Senator Dan Laughlin respond to Slomski’s school funding attack

Both the State Senator Dan Laughlin and former Erie School District Superintendent Jay Badams have released statements in recent letters responding to Julie Slomski’s claim that Laughlin did not secure the funding for the Erie School District alone, but rather with a team.

In a recent letter, Badams stated the following:

“In my last few years as superintendent of schools in Erie I learned a great deal about state government and the politics that make it work, or not. After years of curbing spending, reducing staff, closing schools, and sacrificing programs, our team could not understand why each year brought another impossible deficit. When our then CFO, Brian Polito, irrefutably documented the flawed state funding policies and mechanisms that ensured our perpetual deficit, we naively thought, “we’ll just take our data to Harrisburg!” We figured that “of course they’ll want to fix this problem and make sure that the kids in our district, who had the greatest educational and economic need in Erie County, wouldn’t continue to get significantly less state aid per student than in the surrounding districts!” But, we decided we had better not leave anything to chance, so we took our show on the road to test our data and get second, third, and fourth opinions about our conclusions. We presented our data to the Erie Times Editorial Board, the Erie Chamber and Growth Partnership, the Manufacturers and Business Association, our regional elected officials, our peer superintendents in IUS, and many other groups. Nobody found an error or miscalculation. Nobody disagreed with our conclusions. And to our extreme frustration, when we took our analysis to the capitol, nobody seemed to care.

We learned that in Harrisburg, the meeting is the coin of the realm. We drove back and forth to the capitol more times than I can remember, especially during the infamous budget impasse of 20t6. Brian, our solicitor Tim Wachter, and I came to refer to our visits as trips to Oz, each time for a full day of meetings. We would meet with key legislators from both parties, or rather, low to mid-level staff from their offices. Over time, our persistence might get the attention of a legislator’s Chief of Staff. As we got louder and more obnoxious fand hired a lobbyist) we even got to meet with the legislators themselves! In nearly every meeting we heard about the barriers of divided government.

The Governor told us he wouldn’t help us because he felt that the funding inequity was a legislative issue that needed to be fixed for all districts. But we argued that several districts had already received special allocations. When we visited the Treasurer’s office to try to get our funding released during the impasse, we passed through the immense 16 foot-tall door into the marble and leather inner sanctum, where the Deputy Treasurer told me he didn’t think we had a case to receive our funding, and suggested that I go back to Erie “and fire some more people.” Our local delegation, on the wrong side of the balance of power in the legislature, wrung their hands and decried their lack of ability to get anything by the Republican majority. Our Senator at the time, invited us to testifii about the effect of the impasse, and then used us as “guests of the Senate” to mischaracterize our testimony during debate on a resolution to release at least some of the funding, while we sat stunned in an ornate balcony next to another group of “guests,” a dozen or so young girls vying for some kind of Little Miss PA contest in tutus and tiaras. The only thing missing was the Lollipop Guild.

We would drive home for five hours in total silence, completely disillusioned and unable to think of anything else to do. When we got home, all our local delegation would do, including our Governor’s representative, would be to counsel us on who we should give credit to for “getting us the meeting,” or to tone down our rhetoric so we don’t anger anyone (because they all read the papers and watch the TV news!)

Then, out of the blue, some guy who was thinking about a run for the Senate asked me for a meeting. Dan Laughlin stopped by the administration building to learn more about our financial situation, and to hear about our efforts to get something, anything, done in Harrisburg. I invited Brian down to join us, so that Dan could get more intelligent answers to his incisive questions than I could offer. Dan seemed puzzled by the fact that with such clear and convincing data, nobody could or would fix the problem. At the end of our meeting, Dan assured us that he was going to run for the Senate, and that if he got elected, he was going to get us our money. He did run, he did get elected, and he did get us our money. He got our most deserving kids their money. In fact, he did whatever it took to get Erie’s Public Schools its long overdue and badly needed funding fix. I will never forget when Dan called me on the evening of f une 30,2017 , my last official day as Erie’s Superintendent. My wife and I were moving in to our new home in Vermont and had gone to Home Depot for a few supplies. I took the call in a lumber aisle when Dan said, “Hey lay,l know you’re still on the clock in Erie and wanted to let you know we got the money.”

I’m sure a few folks wondered why some guy was shedding tears on the plywood

It’s rare these days that elected officials deliver on their promises, regardless of their good intentions. The yellow brick road that leads through 0z is full of obstacles and distractions and there is no straight line from point A to point B. But Dan Laughlin did what he said he would. He pushed our stalemated government to do what it should have done decades ago. He gave our most disadvantaged children and families a little taste of equity. I’ve never endorsed a candidate for state office before, but if anyone ever deserved another term in office, it’s Senator Dan Laughlin.” said Jay Badams, Former Superintendent for the Erie Public Schools.

Laughlin also responded with the following letter:

“Former Erie Schools Superintendent Jay Badams today credited State Sen. Dan Laughlin for securing $14 million in recurring funding to save Erie Public Schools and said Julie Slomski and others in the Erie delegation never took meaningful action.

Badams, who now serves as a top school administrator in New Hampshire, described an effort in which he and other Erie school officials were repeatedly put off by the governor’s office and Erie County’s State House delegation. In a two-page statement, Badams describes the drive home from another futile effort to secure emergency funding for the schools.

“When we got home, all our local delegation would do, including our Governor’s representative, would be to counsel us on who we should give credit to for ‘getting us the meeting,’ or to tone down our rhetoric so we don’t anger anyone,” Badams said.

At the time, Slomski served as the governor’s representative for Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Badams, along with longtime school board member Tom Spagel, have both stated that Slomski eventually stopped returning phone calls from the district seeking aid. At one point, Badams, deputy superintendent Brian Polito, and district solicitor Tim Wachter began calling their visits to Harrisburg “trips to Oz.”

“The Governor told us he wouldn’t help us because he felt that the funding inequity was a legislative issue that needed to be fixed for all districts,” Badams said. “When we visited the Treasurer’s office to try to get our funding released during the impasse … the Deputy Treasurer told me he didn’t think we had a case to receive our funding and suggested that I go back to Erie ‘and fire some more people.’ Our local delegation, on the wrong side of the balance of power in the legislature, wrung their hands and decried their lack of ability to get anything by the Republican majority. Our Senator at the time, invited us to testify about the effect of the impasse, and then used us as “guests of the Senate” to mischaracterize our testimony during debate on a resolution to release at least some of the funding, while we sat stunned in an ornate balcony next to another group of “guests,” a dozen or so young girls vying for some kind of Little Miss PA contest in tutus and tiaras. The only thing missing was the Lollipop Guild.”

Badams issued his statement the same day Democrat Julie Slomski, the governor’s representative Badams said was of no help, attempted to reframe the argument over school funding. Surrounded by fellow Democrats, including several of the delegation Badams said failed to secure the funding, Slomski insisted she was crucial to securing the funds.” stated Laughlin.