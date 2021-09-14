Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announces candidacy for Pennsylvania State Governor

A former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania State Governor.

Bill McSwain, a Republican from West Chester County outside Philadelphia, made his first stop in Erie on his introduction tour across the state.

The former marine said that he is focusing on good jobs, good schools, and safe neighborhoods.

When asked about Governor Wolf’s mask mandate, here is what McSwain had to say:

“I think local input and local control is important and Governor Wolf was going to allow that to happen. He was saying for weeks that he wasn’t going to have a mask mandate in schools for example and then in his typical style he kind of flip flopped without much explanation and I think there is a lot of frustration throughout the state about that,” said Bill McSwain, (R), Gubernational PA Governor Candidate.

McSwain is traveling to Pittsburgh to continue his tour of the state.

