Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with campaign workers in Chester Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden met with campaign workers in Chester, PA on October 26th.

Biden continued to knock President Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic in the wake of a fresh outbreak in Vice President Pence’s office.

Biden said that there should be billions of dollars invested in rapid testing and other measures.

Biden also criticized Trump for continuing to hold what he called superspreader events.

When asked about the White House plan to hold an outdoor event tonight to celebrate the Senate confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Biden said he hoped attendees would wear masks, practice social distancing and take other steps to ensure it didn’t become a superspreader event.