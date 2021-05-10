Four of the seven Erie City Council members endorse Mayor Schember

Erie City Council members are stepping forward to endorse a mayoral candidate as four of the seven members endorsed the current Mayor Joe Schember.

Erie City Council members Liz Allen, Kathy Schaaf, and Mel Witherspoon all shared their thoughts on the endorsement.

All four council members said that they believe Mayor Schember has done the best he could for the City of Erie.

The council members said that the mayor is the best choice for the City of Erie.

Council Member Liz Allen said that Mayor Schember has demonstrated progress compared to the previous administration.