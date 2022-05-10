A new agreement with the Erie Parking Authority will make it easier for those approved for mail-in ballots to drop off their votes.

It’s an agreement to offer 15 minutes of free parking to those who wish to drop off approved mail-in or absentee ballots at the Erie County Courthouse.

For the next week, designated spaces in front of the Erie County Courthouse will be left open for those wishing to drop off their ballot.

“Nice and easy, especially during the busy days of being downtown. It makes it nice and easy to just come over and drop off their ballot,” said Julie Slomski, Clerk of Elections.

You can drop off your previously approved ballot until 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17.