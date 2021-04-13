Full list of 2021 Primary Candidates

The Erie County Elections Office has posted the 2021 Municipal Primary Candidate List on the Erie County website.
Mayor Joe Schember is running for a second term, opposed by Sydney Zimmermann and Tom Spagel.
Currently, Rita Bishop, Carl Anderson, Dylanna Grasinger, Tyler Titus, Shawn Wroblewski, and Brenton Davis are running for County Executive.
County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is not seeking another term.
Below is the full, unofficial list of candidates running for office in 2021 primary election.