Full list of 2021 Primary Candidates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Pennsylvania Department of State reported that around 587,000 voters already applied for mail-in ballots for the municipal primary election, and 18,000 voters have applied for absentee ballots.

“These impressive application numbers show that mail-in voting has become a popular option for Pennsylvanians, valued for its convenience, accessibility and security," Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid said in a press release. "People like being able to vote from their own homes and on their own schedule. If mail ballot applications continue at this pace, we could be on track to set a record for participation in a municipal primary.”