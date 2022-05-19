It’s one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Two days after Pennsylvania’s Primary Election, the battle for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination is still in the spotlight.

The race between celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick remains too close to call, and it could be days, possibly weeks before a winner is declared.

The latest numbers show Oz with a lead of just under 1,300 votes as of Thursday morning.

Both candidates say they’re optimistic they will prevail.

“We can see the path ahead, we can see victory ahead, and it’s all because of you. Thank you Pennsylvania,” said David McCormick.

“When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The eventual Republican nominee will take on the current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who handily won the Democratic nomination just days after suffering a stroke.

Fetterman defeated runner-up Congressman Conor Lamb by more than 30 percentage points.