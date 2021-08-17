Gov. Wolf endorses Tyler Titus for Erie County Executive

Governor Wolf is endorsing Tyler Titus for Erie County Executive.

Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced his endorsement for Tyler Titus for Erie County Executive.

Titus is running as the Democratic nominee for Erie County Executive in the Nov. 2, 2021 election.

Tyler Titus is a mental health professional, small business owner, and the president of the Erie School Board. You can read more about Tyler’s campaign here.

“Since Tyler’s school board victory in 2017, I have watched with admiration as they have fought tirelessly for students, teachers, and families in Erie County,” said Governor Tom Wolf, “I chose Tyler to serve as Co-Vice-Chair of a statewide commission because I know their passion, values, and experience are what this commonwealth needs. Now, I am proud to support their campaign for Erie County Executive, where I have no doubt they will continue to be a champion for working families.”

“I am so honored by Governor Wolf’s support,” said Dr. Tyler Titus, Democratic nominee for Erie County Executive. “Working with the Governor on statewide issues, I have seen up close his dedication to creating a safer, more prosperous Pennsylvania for every one of us. Gov. Wolf knows what it means to be a strong, stable executive, so I’m grateful for his belief in me and our campaign. Together, we’ll build Erie County where no one is left behind.”

Opponent Brenton Davis’ Campaign responded to the announcement of Gov. Wolf’s endorsement:

“An endorsement from a Harrisburg insider won’t cover up the Tyler Titus record of tax increases, financial incompetence and an agenda that is plain wrong for Erie’s future,” said Dennis Roddy, Davis Campaign spokesman.

Brenton Davis is running for Erie County Executive on the Republican side. You can read more about Davis’ campaign here.

