Governor Tom Wolf weighs in on election reform

The ripple effect of the 2020 Presidential Election continues to be felt across Pennsylvania politics.

Governor Tom Wolf reacting today to the Republican-led Voter’s Rights Protection Act.

The act would increase the barriers to register to vote and to vote by mail. Supporters say the measures are necessary to secure future elections against fraud.

Governor Wolf is arguing that the real intent is voter suppression.

“Disenfranchising PA voters is never a reasonable option. It’s never an acceptable choice. The truth is, the concern about security that right wing politicians like to wield is simply a mirage.” Governor Wolf said.

The republican measure would significantly roll back many of the election reforms in Act 77, which was passed in Pennsylvania in 2019.