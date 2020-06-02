Governor Wolf extends deadline for mail-in ballots to be counted in primary election

Governor Tom Wolf made a decision to extend the time for mail-in ballots to be counted in today’s primary election.

The announcement, released by the governor’s office, will allow mail-in ballots to be counted by county election officials until June 9th.

The ballots can only be counted if they are post marked by June 2nd.

It is predicted that mail-in ballots will surpass the amount of in-person voters this year. Here in Erie County 34,500 were sent out. There have already been about 25,000 submitted.