Governor Wolf to nominate Alison Beam, his current Chief of Staff, to serve as Secretary of Health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has announced his intention to nominate his current Chief of Staff Alison Beam to serve as the Secretary of Health for Pennsylvania.

Former Secretary of Health Rachel Levine was nominated by President Joe Biden to act as the national Assistant Secretary of Health.

“Alison Beam is a talented public servant who brings years of experience in health care policy and implementation to this position,” said Gov. Wolf. “Alison knows that a strong, widely available, and successful vaccination strategy is the path out of the pains of this pandemic. Her foremost and immediate focus will be on the strategic distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, making sure Pennsylvania receives as many doses as possible from the federal government, and that the Pennsylvania Department of Health coordinates with hospitals, health centers, county and local governments, and pharmacy partners to make this vaccine as widely available as possible to Pennsylvanians everywhere.”

Wolf also named Dr. Wendy Braund as Interim Acting Physician General, which was also held by Levine.

Beam graduated from Drexel University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Policy and Administration from the Pennsylvania State University.

Beam will assume the role of Acting Secretary effective January 23, 2021.