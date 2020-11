Breaking news: We have just received word that over at Greater Calvary Full Gospel Baptist Church over on German Street, the sure system which is a state system for voter registration is down, however you can still vote there is just a bit of a delay in the process.

Holy Trinity Social Center over on East 23rd is also down, however again you can still head there to vote. This is precinct 54 and 55.

Both of these areas are anticipating getting the votes in around 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.