Greene Township polling location runs out of ballots on Election Day

Greene Township polling location #2 ran out of Republican ballots for a few hours on Election Day.

According to Clerk of Elections Debbie Kosin, the township received more Democratic ballots than Republican from the courthouse before voting even started.

The polling place was soon completely out of Republican ballots…. for around two hours.

About 40-45 people who voted during that time frame waited in lines to use the digital voting system.

One voter says waiting in line was frustrating.

“Hearing that they ran out of ballots, it’s kind of frustrating, it’s something that the county should be aware of and always be prepared for. There shouldn’t be a lack of ballots,” said Carl Bozenhard, voter.

The Clerk of Elections also says that a total of 472 people voted at that polling location.