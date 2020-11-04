Greg Hayes leads over Ryan Bizzarro in the race for state House Seat in the 3rd District

Another race that’s attracted quite a bit of attention is the contest for the state House Seat in the 3rd District.

Democrat Ryan Bizzarro has held that job since 2013. He’s being challenged by local businessman Greg Hayes who is running on the Republican side.

Democrat Ryan Bizzarro is currently trailing with 48% of the vote. Republican Greg Hayes is in the lead with 52% of the vote.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro weighing in about his campaign for re-election. Bizzarro says since he took office in 2013, voters in the region know he is capable of representing the 3rd District, adding during these uncertain times the community could use a candidate with experience.

He says since he’s taken office he’s worked with both political parties in order to bridge gaps and get things done.

Despite some difficulties campaigning due to the pandemic, Bizzarro says he expects the majority of his votes will come from mail-in ballots.

“This is a new way of campaigning. It’s been very difficult to grasp across the board, but I’m pretty happy with the results. I have a huge advantage with mail-in ballots, so I know that we’re going to bring this home and I’m very comfortable moving forward with the way we look,” said Ryan Bizzarro, D-PA 3rd.