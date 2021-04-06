Harborcreek supervisor candidate Trevor Pearson placed back on ballot by judge

Harborcreek Supervisor Tim May placed a ballot challenge against candidate Trevor Pearson.

Pearson was removed from the ballot because of an ethics form violation.

Today Erie County Judge Brabender overruled the previous violation and Pearson is now allowed to be on the ballot.

“There is no standing for a member of the opposite party to file a challenge whether there’s merit to it or not there’s no standing for a member of the opposite party to file challenges or objections to the nominating petition of another party,” said Rick Flippi, Attorney Representing Pearson.

Pearson will now be on the ballot running for Harborcreek supervisor.