(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Board of Elections announced that there are opportunities to “cure” undated and incorrectly dated mail-in and absentee ballots before polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in and absentee ballots that are incorrectly dated should be segregated and not counted. Late last week, the commonwealth’s Supreme Court defined a date range of acceptable mail-in and absentee ballots.

Properly dated mail-in ballots have dates from Sept. 19 through Nov. 8. Properly dated absentee ballots have dates from Aug. 30 through Nov. 8.

As of Nov. 7, The Erie County Board of Elections had approved two resolutions allowing voters to cure their ballots with either undated/wrong date on declaration envelops, and for ballot envelops missing a privacy envelope or missing a signature.

To cure a ballot, voters can go to the county Elections Office at the Erie County Courthouse (140 W. 6th St. Room 112 in Erie) during regular business hours until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who cannot travel to the office due to a disability can authorize a “designated agent” to pick up a replacement ballot and return the completed ballot. They’ll need to first complete a designated agent form.

Finally, voters can choose to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day. To cast a provisional ballot, go to your regular polling place. Request a provisional ballot. The ballot will be returned to poll workers rather than being scanned at the polling place. Provisional ballots will be researched and processed during the Return Board process on Friday, Nov. 11.