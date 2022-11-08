In-person voting is underway but for some who planned to vote using a mail-in ballot then changed their mind, a solution is available.

Voters can simply surrender their unused mail-in ballots at their designated precinct. You will then be issued a provisional ballot allowing you to vote in person.

“Yes, that’s right. If they just didn’t get around to filling out their mail ballot, they can bring it with them, bring it to their precinct polling locations, surrender it, and they will be able to vote at the polls at their polling place,” said Mary Rennie, chair, Erie County Board of Elections.

For further questions, residents can call the elections office at 814-451-6275. It will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday when the polls close.