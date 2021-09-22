Human Rights Campaign endorses Dr. Tyler Titus for County Executive

The Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday its endorsement of Dr. Tyler Titus for Erie County Executive.

“Dr. Tyler Titus has worked tirelessly on behalf of students, teachers, and families in Erie County and across Pennsylvania,” Human Rights Campaign Pennsylvania State Director Ryan Matthews said in a news release. “Their election and service as the Erie County Executive would make the county a safer and more equitable place for all people to live. Erie County deserves the committed and hardworking leadership Dr. Titus would bring to county government on their behalf, which is why the Human Rights Campaign is so proud to endorse their campaign.”

“The Human Rights Campaign has been on the frontlines of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality for over 40 years,” Dr. Tyler Titus, Democratic nominee for Erie County Executive said in the release. “They have helped countless candidates achieve success in legislative offices and, with this endorsement, recognize the critical next step of electing queer and trans executives. This campaign is for every child who has been told they don’t belong—that they don’t deserve a seat at the table. This campaign—and my partnership with HRC—will show them that they deserve to sit at the head.”

Dr. Titus is a mental health professional, small business owner, and the president of the Erie School Board.

Dr. Titus will be running as the Democratic candidate for County Executive against Republican candidate Brenton Davis.

The general elections will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 23 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31.

