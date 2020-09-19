In case you missed it: Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge endorses Senator Dan Laughlin for re-election

State Senator Dan Laughlin has received a big endorsement for his bid towards re-election.

This endorsement comes from former Pennsylvania Governor and Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge.

Ridge stated that Laughlin is someone who can get things done. Ridge also sited the first-term state senator’s success in saving Erie’s public schools from insolvency.

Another note that Ridge pointed out was Laughlin’s quick response to the Harris Day Care fire back in 2019 where the senator introduced tightened safety regulations to make certain tragedy would be avoided in the future.

Laughlin, who faces Democrat Julie Slomski in November, called Ridge’s endorsement “a deeply satisfying vote of confidence from a bona fide Erie hero.”

