In case you missed it: President Trump to hold rally in Erie on October 20th

President Donald Trump is coming to Erie.

According to the Trump campaign, the president will be making a visit to Erie this coming Tuesday October 20th.

The president is expected to stop in Erie as part of his Make America Great Again rallies.

The president will hold a 7 p.m. rally at Erie International Airport. Doors will open for this event at 4 p.m.

You do need tickets for this event which are available online at Donaldjtrump.com

This will be the third time that the president has visited Erie.

For those of you who can’t make it to the rally, JET 24 will carry it live on Tuesday when it happens.