In the race for the Mayor of the City of Erie, Mayor Joe Schember is running uncontested.

Mayor Schember won a three way race in May for the Democratic nomination.

We spoke to the mayor about his plans for a second term.

For a full list of 2021 General Election results visit https://eriecountypa.gov/voting/ElectionNightResults/ecresults.htm

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists