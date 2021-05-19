Incumbent Mayor Schember leads in the Primary Elections

We start this morning with the latest results from the Primary Election taking place yesterday.

We’ll be getting a look at local municipal election results.

On the line are nominations for City of Erie Mayor, Erie City Council, County Executive and Erie County Council, among others.

Let’s start with a race that started as a foregone conclusion, but turned into a three-way race with two challengers taking on incumbent mayor, Democrat Joe Schember.

With 98% of the votes in:

Joe Schember is the apparent winner with 74% of the votes

Tom Spagel came in with 18%

And first-time candidate Sydney Zimmerman with just 8% in her favor

We spoke with Mayor Schember last night about his vision moving forward.

“Erie’s lost 40 million people in the last 50 years, since I was a teenager; we’ve lost a lot of jobs. A lot of the jobs in Erie are not good paying jobs, they’re at fast food places. But there’s things going on now that are going to bring the jobs of the future to Erie. That’s what we really want to focus on — bring more jobs, bring more people to Erie,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.