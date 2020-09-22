It’s National Voter Registration Day and many groups are reaching out to the community.

The Erie County League of Women Voters partnered with Sister Mary Pascal, the SSJ Food Pantry, and Saint Patrick Church to talk to people about registering and sent information home with them.

The representatives were also there to help provide election information.

“There’s been complacency. People just think ‘oh, well people are going to vote for that person and that’s going to be the outcome, my voice, my vote never matters anyway.’ I think people are seeing that they do have a voice and they want to use it,” said Mary Coleman, Erie County League of Women Voters.

The deadline to register in order to vote in this years election is October 19th.