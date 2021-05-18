It’s Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania. The sun is shining and people are heading to the polls.



Fontaine Glenn was live at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company Station off Oliver Road in Summit Township with more on today’s election.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and Fontaine is at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company on Oliver Road — one of the many polling sites in the area.

Earlier this morning, Fontaine was live from Erie High School where poll workers there said it was began as a slow morning, but here they are noticing the same thing.

Some major races are happening today that we will be keeping an eye on for the remainder of the day. Those races include Erie Mayor, County Sheriff and County Executive.

The Erie County Clerk of Elections says these high profile cases could lead to large numbers coming out to the polls.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight.

We will being following all the races happening in Erie County. For all your election coverage head to YourErie.com/news/local-news/your-local-election-hq/. Find election results at YourErie.com/election-results